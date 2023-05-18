Local beach community prepares for influx of tourists this long weekend

The first long weekend of the year is upon us, and with it, comes the rush for recreation.

Campsites and beachfronts are preparing to greet thousands of visitors.

One of the region’s most popular destinations for a holiday weekend is Grand Bend, Ont.

Thursday was a final moment of solitude for Josh Baldwin, who was seen walking down the beach, “I’m lovin’ it, you know.”

A DJ at a bar along the strip, he knows the sand is about to be covered by beachgoers.

“It’s gonna get real busy real shortly that’s for sure. It’s always nice to have all the tourists come back. That’s what keeps this town running,” he said.

With less than 24-hours to go before a rush of 5,000 to 10,000 tourists arrive, preparations are being made.

Grand Bend, Ont. DJ Josh Baldwin on the beach, seen on May 18, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Rich Dennome is among the bar and restaurant owners getting set for the crowds. Yet, he faces a challenge.

He’s struggling to find staff.

The changing face of the strip is part of the problem. Development has put staff rental accommodation prices out of reach for most.

Still, Denomme supports a new vision for the Bend.

“Things are starting to change. There’s new buildings going up and redevelopment, but I think it’s for the better,” said Denomme.

Baja Beach Bar owner Rich Dennome as seen on May 18, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

The Municipality of Lambton Shores is set for more tourists. A team of 12 bylaw enforcement officers are already walking the beach in preparation for the weekend.

Their message: Don’t expect a warning.

Along with noise, fire, and parking violations, they’ll hand out $125 fines to anyone consuming alcohol or smoking cigarettes on the beach. Both are prohibited.

“We ask people to be respectful. We have a lot of families that try to come and enjoy the beach,” said Bylaw Enforcement Officer Dylan Van Willegen.

OPP will also be out in full force.

The Municipality of Lambton Shores is spending over $200,000 of its own money to increase enforcement.

Two bylaw officers seen patrolling Grand Bend, Ont.’s beach on May 18, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

The mayor said the expenditure improves public safety and helps to protect Grand Bend’s reputation and its economy.

“We are paying overtime for these folks to come and help us out. But, we do need that extra help in the summer time, just because we cannot support what we do have through our local detachment for that,” said Mayor Doug Cook.

So, while the sand and water will always remain, a growing Grand Bend is evolving.

“It’s just the times, things are changing. It’s just the way of the world,” said Baldwin.