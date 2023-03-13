Local Army reservists depart London International Airport for Arctic operation

A Platoon of the 4th Canadian Division Arctic Response Company Group (ARCG), reinforced by a section of soldiers from the British Army deployed to Rankin Inlet, Nunavut for Operation Nanook-Nunalivut (Op Na-Nu) from London International Airport on March 11, 2023. (Source: Lieutenant Andrew McLaughlin) A Platoon of the 4th Canadian Division Arctic Response Company Group (ARCG), reinforced by a section of soldiers from the British Army deployed to Rankin Inlet, Nunavut for Operation Nanook-Nunalivut (Op Na-Nu) from London International Airport on March 11, 2023. (Source: Lieutenant Andrew McLaughlin)

