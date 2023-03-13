Local Army reservists depart London International Airport for Arctic operation
A group of local Army reservists departed London, Ont. on Saturday, bound for a nearly two week-long mission in Canada’s Arctic.
On Saturday, a platoon of the 4th Canadian Division Arctic Response Company Group (ARCG) and soldiers from the British Army were deployed to Rankin Inlet, Nunavut for Operation Nanook-Nunalivut (Op Na-Nu).
"Deploying soldiers from London in support of Operation Nanook-Nunalivut demonstrates our ability to project and sustain forces in the Arctic while increasing interoperability with international Allies,” said Cpt. Matt Crawford, 1st Hussars & ARCG platoon commander, Op Na-Nu.
The operation departed out of London International Airport, and consists of 50 troops from across southwestern Ontario, including a dozen from the London area.
The goal of the operation is for the contingent to conduct a relief in place in support of the Op Na-Nu Land Task Force. It will complete patrols and recon missions across the area, in tandem with the Royal Canadian Air Force, Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Rangers.
"Canada’s Arctic is well monitored, by ground, air, sea and space. On this mission, troops from London and other southwestern Ontario communities will help reinforce Canadian sovereignty north of 60, and we’re thrilled to do so,” said Crawford.
The operation will work alongside NATO partner forces and other government departments, and is slated to last until March 20.
