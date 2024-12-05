Local advocates get set for online ALS fundraiser

Local advocates for those living with ALS are hoping residents across the region will tune in to a major online fundraiser set for Thursday night.

“You know we’d love to have as many people from London and surrounding area to be involved. It’s going to be free music. Jim Cuddy is a fantastic artist,” said Matthew Brown, an ALS patient and advocate from London. Brown, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2002, is part of ALS Action Canada. He’s calling on Londoners to check out the ‘ALS Superfund Courage to Fight’ online fundraiser.

The ALS Superfund organization was founded by former NHL player Mark Kirkton.

The online event raises funds and awareness for ALS research and patient support.

It will be hosted by Ron MacLean and feature a performance from Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo.

“Chances are one in 350 of a person getting ALS up until the age of 85. There’s about four thousand people per year in Canada living with ALS. And there’s about a thousand people per year freshly diagnosed with ALS. We’re looking to find a cure. That’s what our main focus is,” said Brown.

According to ALS Canada, “ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There are few effective treatments for ALS and no cure.”

The livestream for the event kicks off Thursday evening at 8 p.m.