Local advocates get set for online ALS fundraiser
Local advocates for those living with ALS are hoping residents across the region will tune in to a major online fundraiser set for Thursday night.
“You know we’d love to have as many people from London and surrounding area to be involved. It’s going to be free music. Jim Cuddy is a fantastic artist,” said Matthew Brown, an ALS patient and advocate from London. Brown, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2002, is part of ALS Action Canada. He’s calling on Londoners to check out the ‘ALS Superfund Courage to Fight’ online fundraiser.
The ALS Superfund organization was founded by former NHL player Mark Kirkton.
The online event raises funds and awareness for ALS research and patient support.
It will be hosted by Ron MacLean and feature a performance from Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo.
“Chances are one in 350 of a person getting ALS up until the age of 85. There’s about four thousand people per year in Canada living with ALS. And there’s about a thousand people per year freshly diagnosed with ALS. We’re looking to find a cure. That’s what our main focus is,” said Brown.
According to ALS Canada, “ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There are few effective treatments for ALS and no cure.”
The livestream for the event kicks off Thursday evening at 8 p.m.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW AI modelling predicts these foods will be hit hardest by inflation next year
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
Canada Post stores continue to operate during strike — but why?
As many postal workers continue to strike across the country, some Canadians have been puzzled by the fact some Canada Post offices and retail outlets remain open.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls Donald Trump 'funny guy' in Fox News interview
Ontario Premier Doug Ford called U.S. president-elect Donald Trump a 'funny guy' on Wednesday in an interview with Fox News for his comment that Canada should become the United States's 51st state.
Toddler fatally shot after his 7-year-old brother finds a gun in the family's truck
A two-year-old boy was fatally shot when his seven-year-old brother found a gun in the glovebox of the family's truck in Southern California, authorities said.
Mother sues Mattel over 'Wicked' dolls linked to adult film website
Mattel was sued this week by a South Carolina mother for mistakenly putting a link to an adult film site on the packaging for its dolls tied to the movie 'Wicked.'
NEW Health Canada recalls more than 300 sexual enhancement products in four provinces
Health Canada has recalled hundreds of different sexual enhancements products from stores in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and B.C.
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.
French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote
French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.
Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police
A suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store after two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Regional Police recover 52 vehicles from chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont.
A chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont. has been dismantled after police found 52 stolen vehicles.
-
Rescue of three boys from Cambridge pond prompts safety plea from officials
Three 13-year-old boys fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond on Tuesday. We spoke to the Lifesaving Society of Ontario about how to stay safe on and in the water this winter.
-
CTS advocates react to auditor general's report slamming CTS shutdowns
The Ontario government is moving forward with its plan to shut down 10 safe consumption sites next year, even though the auditor general is questioning both the process and decision to do it.
Barrie
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 30 cm of snow accumulation likely
Snow squall warnings for Barrie and surrounding areas, with snow accumulations up to 30 centimetres likely.
-
17-year-olds arrested with loaded gun, drugs in Barrie, police say
Police in Barrie say two teens were arrested for having a loaded gun and drugs in their possession.
-
Winter travel advisory issued as Muskoka braces for more snow
Muskoka is in for more snow after a major dumping over the weekend that caused power outages, downed trees and road closures.
Windsor
-
Gordie Howe Bridge on track for September 2025 completion
After years of construction, officials for the Gordie Howe International Bridge feel they are in the home stretch. A meeting was held Wednesday evening in Sandwich Town to update residents on the state of construction.
-
Neighbours fed up with drivers ignoring stop signs near LaSalle park
It's one of the first things young people learn in driving school – stop at stop signs. But at a three-way intersection near Heritage Park in LaSalle, drivers frequently barrel through stop signs at all hours.
-
Rising profits or closing brick and mortar stores: the impact of the ongoing Canada Post strike
Most local businesses have found alternative ways to ship their products to customers during the Canada Post Strike.
Northern Ontario
-
Family reeling as victim of Sudbury stabbing left paralyzed
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Josee Rouleau, the victim of a stabbing that happened in Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury on Nov. 22.
-
Warm, wet winter expected in much of Canada, say forecasters
Federal forecasters expect a warmer-than-normal start to winter in most of Canada, with more precipitation than usual in parts of the country.
-
Transport Minister to summon airline CEOs as Air Canada set to charge carry-on fees for some passengers
Transport Minister Anita Anand says she will be calling Canadian airline CEOs to a meeting in mid-December after Air Canada says it will charge some passengers for carry-on bags in the new year.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
New addition to the CTV Northern Ontario family
The CTV Northern Ontario family got a little bigger Tuesday when longtime anchor Marina Moore and her husband welcomed their second baby into the world.
-
Some Ontario food banks are making cuts, Timmins is not
A new report from Feed Ontario indicates food banks in the province have reduced the amount of food they provide, but the situation is not as bleak in Timmins.
-
Northern Ont. MPP calls for increased winter training for truckers
A Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) from northern Ontario presented a bill at Queen’s Park calling for increased winter driving training for truckers.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa family urge government to approve husband and father's paperwork to get him back from Lebanon
Being home for the holidays is a common desire at this time of year, but for one Ottawa family, they say it's a life-saving request.
-
Protester arrested after disrupting City of Ottawa information session about Sprung structure
A man wearing a t-shirt that said "No tent in Ottawa" was arrested after he briefly disrupted a City of Ottawa info session about the proposed Sprung structure that is set to be built along Woodroffe Avenue near the Nepean Sportsplex.
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY First snowfall in Ottawa prompts winter travel advisory
Cold temperatures and snow amounting to 10 centimetres are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect and police are asking people to drive safely.
Toronto
-
WATCH: Suspects armed with hammers hit Markham jewelry store
Six suspects are in custody in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in a Markham mall that was captured on video.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls Donald Trump 'funny guy' in Fox News interview
Ontario Premier Doug Ford called U.S. president-elect Donald Trump a 'funny guy' on Wednesday in an interview with Fox News for his comment that Canada should become the United States's 51st state.
-
5 individuals wanted for GTA murders added to Canada’s most-wanted fugitives list
Five individuals being sought by police in the GTA have been added to a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Montreal
-
2 Quebec men top list of Canada's most wanted
Two men believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent and ongoing drug conflict topped the Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives.
-
Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre owes nearly $400K to tax agencies
The Canada Revenue Agency is seeking more than $260,000 from former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre in a mortgage recovery filing.
-
Drivers zig-zagging and posting videos in white-lining trend: Quebec prosecutors
A Montreal man is facing a criminal charge of dangerous driving after he allegedly posted a video of himself zig-zagging through cars. It's a trend called 'white lining.'
Atlantic
-
Body found in burned vehicle in Pictou County identified as missing N.S. woman
Nova Scotia RCMP has identified the bodies found in a burned vehicle in Pictou County last month as a missing Truro woman and a man from Alberta.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
-
A province-by-province look at what to expect from Thursday's storm
An early December storm moving across northern New Brunswick Thursday will bring the Maritime provinces a mix of snow, rain, and high wind.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed site for Winnipeg supervised consumption site in the city's core
The province’s first supervised consumption site could soon be located along the Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg.
-
Province wants to discharge private nursing numbers
The Manitoba government wants to reduce the reliance on private nurses in the public health care system.
-
Canadian appears in U.S. court in decades-old cold case
Robert Creter made his first court appearance since his extradition to the United States from Winnipeg. He's the prime suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Tami Tignor – a cold case dating back to 1997.
Calgary
-
Former Calgary police officer wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a former officer they say used police resources to contact women he met while on duty.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in collision at Southland and Bonaventure drives in southeast Calgary
A senior is dead and another person is injured in the aftermath of a collision in Calgary’s southeast.
-
Alberta cattle producers express optimism in wake of Trump's tariff threat
Cattle producers in Alberta don't appear to be overly concerned by the threat of tariffs by United States president-elect Donald Trump.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton city council set to approve lower-than-expected 2025 tax increase
Edmonton property taxes will be rising less than expected next year.
-
Removal of Treaty 6 flag in Barrhead a 'step backwards' for reconciliation: Grand Chief
Treaty No. 6 First Nations Grand Chief Cody Thomas says the removal of the Treaty 6 flag in municipalities is a “mistake” and a “step backwards” for reconciliation.
-
Suspects in West Edmonton Mall, lounge shootings among Canada's most wanted
Edmonton police on Wednesday released the name and photo of a man wanted across the country for his alleged role in the 2023 shooting at West Edmonton Mall.
Regina
-
'It's all about tradition': Bushwakker marking 30 years of blackberry mead
The ancient art of meadmaking has become a holiday tradition for Regina's Bushwakker Brewpub, marking 30 years of its signature blackberry mead on Saturday.
-
Newly elected Regina city council meets for first executive committee meeting
On Wednesday, council held their first executive committee meeting, which included a first look at the 2025 city budget.
-
Sask. auditor releases findings on social services’ hotel spending
An audit stemming from concerns over government practices of securing hotel rooms for those on social assistance has been released.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy, 16, faces first-degree murder charge in death of woman found outside the Copper Mug
A 16-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in the case of a woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot last month.
-
Saskatchewan maintains dismal status as leader in spread of HIV, with no provincial strategy in place
Advocates for Saskatchewan’s HIV-positive residents are calling for a provincial strategy to support those living with the virus, and to help stop its spread.
-
Saskatoon Food Bank demand up 25 per cent in 2024
The Christmas season is one of the busiest times of the year for the Saskatoon Food Bank, as donations pour in from the community. However, this year’s demand underscores a growing crisis.
Vancouver
-
Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police
A suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store after two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
-
Senior says he spent nearly 60 hours in a Vancouver hospital hallway after surgery
A 70-year-old man says he spent nearly 60 hours in the hallway of Vancouver General Hospital after surgery.
-
Dozens of flight delays, cancellations as heavy fog surrounds Vancouver airport
There were dozens of flight delays and cancellations at the Vancouver airport on Wednesday as a heavy fog enveloped much of B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries faces growing pressure to keep volunteer advisory committees
BC Ferries is navigating more choppy waters, with growing pressure to reverse course on its decision to eliminate Ferry Advisory Committees.
-
Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police
A suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store after two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
-
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.