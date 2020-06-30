LONDON, ONT. -- The Juno Awards were handed out Monday night, but instead of the traditional gala it was a virtual affair that saw a pair of local winners.

Alessia Cara collected album of the year and songwriter of the year and Shawn Mendes was named artist of the year.

But there were also a couple of local winners.

The London, Ont.-based duo Loud Luxury won the Juno for group of year.

The DJ tandem are Andrew Fedyk and Joe Depace.

And they are no strangers to the Junos.

They won for best dance recording last year, when the awards were held here in London.

That was for their breakout hit 'Body.’

Reggae recording of the year went to Lyndon John X, also known as LJX, who produces music at his Brussels, Ont. home.

CTV’s Scott Miller will have more on his win on the CTV News at 6.