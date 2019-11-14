

LOBO, MIDDLESEX COUNTY - A two vehicle crash in Lobo left three people injured and hydro lines down leading to a prolonged closure.

The crash left the intersection of Ilderton Road and Nairn Road closed overnight while crews worked to repair the down hydro lines.

Provincial police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. and left three people with non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been reported in the crash, and in the intersection opened before the morning commute Thursday.