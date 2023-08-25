Lobbying to bring back braille menus
Terry Hoddinott lost his vision to cancer when he was just three years old. He now runs a London, Ont.-based business that seeks to improve life for others with visual impairments.
He admits there are always hurdles to overcome, like the one he experienced during a recent visit to a Boston Pizza in Toronto when he asked for a braille menu.
"They said, 'Well, we have QR codes’,” recounted Hoddinott. “I told them that doesn't work, it's not accessible and they said, 'We can stand here and read it to you' and I was flabbergasted."
Hoddinott said that option draws unwanted attention to people with visual impairments and makes the dining experience less pleasurable, "Independence is out the window when I have to stand there while you're reading the items to me. I have to ask the prices, flip back and forth."
He said it can be particularly awkward during a business lunch or in certain social situations, like a first date.
Hoddinott is supporting a change.org campaign designed to have all restaurants offer alternative menus with large print and braille in them. He says the large print is also helpful for seniors or those who don’t do well in low-light situations.
Hoddinott said restaurants would only need two or three accessible menus on hand, "You keep them behind the desk. When you have somebody come in asking for them, you provide them at the table. Simple as that."
Terry Hoddinott, seen on August 25, 2023, is part of a lobbying effort to return Braille menus to restaurants that dropped them. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
Hoddinot said Boston Pizza had braille menus up until about four years ago, but switched to using QR codes. The code links to an online menus and utilizes text-to-voice or text to braille technology, which links to a portable braille translation device.
Hoddinott said the technology is unreliable and not helpful for people who aren't tech savvy.
His business, Braille Masters, does custom braille transcriptions and printing. That does include providing braille menus to some clients, but he insists his campaign isn’t designed to attract business.
He would have no issues if another business landed the contract to provide braille menus. Just so long as they’re available to customers, "It's one of those things that's a simple, easy fix and there's no reason for them not to do it."
Hoddinott has been reaching out to area MPPs to draw attention to the issue and says he and others are considering an Ontario Human Rights Commission Appeal.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
Donald Trump's 'angry' mugshot stays true to his character while fuelling campaign spectacle: experts
Donald Trump's deadly stare in his now historic mugshot is all part of his 'tough guy' performance, experts say, as the former U.S. president wastes no time taking advantage of the spectacle of his arrest.
Why are Kleenex tissues leaving Canada? Retail analyst weighs in
As Kleenex tissues exit the Canadian market, the memory of the brand that has become synonymous with tissue products will live on among consumers, a retail expert says.
BREAKING | Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township earlier this week.
BREAKING | Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
Norad scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden vacation spot at Tahoe
U.S. air defense scrambled fighter jets Friday to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing.
Here's what you need to know about the new COVID vaccines
Health Canada is working on approving a new COVID-19 vaccine targeting recent virus strains. If approved, it will be available in the fall.
U.K. police investigating deaths of 88 people linked to Canadian self-harm websites
British police said Friday they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm.
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin
President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, on Friday rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind a plane crash that is presumed to have killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose brutal fighters were feared in Ukraine, Africa and Syria and conducted a brief but shocking mutiny in Russia two months ago.
Kitchener
-
'These deaths were preventable': Petition launched after double fatal crash in Township of Norwich
The family friend of a teen who died in a crash earlier this month has launched a petition calling for improved safety at the intersection where the crash happened.
-
Waterloo regional police lay additional charge in the University of Waterloo stabbing attack
The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo is now facing an additional charge – one count of attempt to commit murder.
-
Sloka testifies to allegations of inappropriate breast and skin exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients has now individually addressed 49 of the 50 allegations made against him.
Windsor
-
'Are you ok?': Windsor couple didn’t realize tree fell on house until neighbour calls
For the second straight day, a powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex, leaving downed trees and power lines in its wake.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash in east Windsor
Windsor police have confirmed a motorcyclist has died after a collision on the east side of the city.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township earlier this week.
-
Six-year-old boy recovering in hospital after being struck by car near Orillia hospital
A young boy struck by a car alongside his mom, baby sister and family friend while waiting to cross the street in Orillia is on the mend after being airlifted to a children's hospital.
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township earlier this week.
-
Northern Ont. father who rescued his abducted son shares his story
It is every parent's worst nightmare: your child has been kidnapped. That nightmare became a reality for a father in Thessalon, east of Sault Ste. Marie, on Aug. 15, when his nine-year-old son went missing.
-
Sudbury man charged with attempted murder; police investigating it as a hate crime
Greater Sudbury police have charged a suspect with attempted murder in connection with a disturbing incident earlier this week in the city’s downtown.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo looking at possible bus route cuts to help deal with projected $35 million deficit next year
A report for the finance and corporate services committee outlining the proposed 2024 city of Ottawa budget directions warns the OC Transpo transit network is facing "the greatest financial challenge" of all city services next year.
-
This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in the first six months of 2023
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught thousands of drivers speeding in the first six months of the year.
-
Here are the road closures around Ottawa this weekend
Capital Pride, the National Capital Commission's active use program and construction will close several roads across the city of Ottawa this weekend. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at road closures across the city of Ottawa this weekend.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
-
Teen found dead after entering storm drain in Toronto park during downpour
A teen boy has been found dead after getting caught in a storm drain in a Toronto park during a torrential downpour Thursday evening.
-
Toronto Public Health reports two human cases of West Nile virus
Two people in Toronto have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, the city’s public health agency confirmed Friday.
Montreal
-
'I lost everything': Chateauguay collecting donations for dozens of families displaced by apartment building fire
Donations are being collected for dozens of families who were displaced from their homes in Chateauguay, Que. after their apartment building was gutted by fire on Thursday.
-
New figures reveal improvements in teacher shortage for Quebec's English school boards
Two days after the Quebec Education Minister described the severity of the teacher shortage, it appears not to be as bad as he thought.
-
From singing her songs in the ICU to meeting at Osheaga, quadriplegic teen meets Billie Eilish
For 18-year-old Jen Leitch, her trip to Osheaga was a dream come true as the quadriplegic Ontarian got to meet her hero Billie Eilish, whose music helped her through the hardest part of her life.
Atlantic
-
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues first bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin
The first official bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin was released by the Canadian Hurricane Centre at noon on Friday.
-
City upgrades and construction causes summer traffic slowdown in Halifax
According to Mayor Mike Savage, people tell him daily that Halifax will be a nice place once it’s finally finished.
-
Experts say Policy 713 may become a legal battle for the province
Some experts in New Brunswick are saying the changes made to Policy 713 could result in a legal battle for the province.
Winnipeg
-
'Further stress': More than 200 people displaced from Winnipeg apartment after fire
Residents of an apartment building in the River-Osborne neighbourhood that caught fire more than one week ago are now searching for new places to live after the building was deemed unsafe to live in.
-
Cleanup underway following thunderstorm in Winnipeg
A Thursday thunderstorm brought more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain and winds over 100 km/h to parts of southern Manitoba.
-
MPI employees could be on strike next week: Union
Staff members with Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) could be on the picket lines by Monday if a new deal is not reached between the Crown Corporation and the union.
Calgary
-
Alta. Premier Danielle Smith, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane tour Calgary evacuee centre
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her N.W.T. counterpart Caroline Cochrane toured Calgary's reception centre for wildfire evacuees and extended their thanks to everyone who is helping with the effort.
-
‘The collecting will continue and not die out’: How the pin collecting culture has changed in Calgary
Pin collecting in Calgary picked up a lot of momentum during the Calgary Winter Olympics in 1988.
-
Motorcycles take over Olympic Plaza as Red Bull Outliers roll into town
Downtown Calgary was full of the sights and sounds of flying motorcycles Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Man charged in Mill Woods string of disturbances, assaults Thursday night
A 40-year-old man faces charges after embarking on what is believed to have been a drug- or alcohol-impaired crime spree in south Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
Alberta woman who tried to take COVID transplant fight to Supreme Court dies
An Alberta woman who tried to take her fight over COVID vaccine requirements for organ transplants all the way to the Supreme Court has died.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
-
Canadian ministers vow to accelerate action at global environment conference in B.C.
Politicians and environmental leaders from more than 180 countries have been in Vancouver, B.C., this week, with many pledging to accelerate action on climate change and biodiversity loss at the assembly of the Global Environment Facility.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid in connection to fatal July stabbing in Mission, B.C.
A man has been charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 44-year-old resident of Mission, B.C., back in July.