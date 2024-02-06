LONDON
London

    • Loaded weapon seized during arrest in London

    London police seized a loaded 9mm handgun and 4.3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine on Feb. 3, 2024. (Source: London police) London police seized a loaded 9mm handgun and 4.3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine on Feb. 3, 2024. (Source: London police)
    Share

    Several charges have been laid after police spotted a person wanted on outstanding warrants.

    On Saturday, officers saw the man getting out of a vehicle in the 200 block of Highview Ave. west near Commissioners Road.

    The man was arrested and after a search, police found a loaded 9mm handgun and 4.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

    The 23 year old is charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, occupy motor vehicle with firearm, careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a Schedule I substance and fail to comply with release order.

