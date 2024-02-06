Loaded weapon seized during arrest in London

Several charges have been laid after police spotted a person wanted on outstanding warrants.

On Saturday, officers saw the man getting out of a vehicle in the 200 block of Highview Ave. west near Commissioners Road.

The man was arrested and after a search, police found a loaded 9mm handgun and 4.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The 23 year old is charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, occupy motor vehicle with firearm, careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a Schedule I substance and fail to comply with release order.