Loaded shotgun and drugs seized after break and enter investigation

A man and woman from London, Ont. are facing charges Thursday for their alleged involvement in a break and enter in the northeast part of the city, police say.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a 9-1-1 call in relation to an in progress break and enter on Flanders Row, located in the area of Highbury Avenue and Oxford Street.

Upon arrival, two individuals were seen exiting the back of the home. Police arrested the two suspects without incident.

Police say the following items were seized:

Loaded shotgun

One (1) gram of suspected fentanyl (value $60)

One (1) gram x 100 mg morphine pill (value $60)

This incident comes one day after shots rang out at the same London area address. Police confirmed to CTV News London that while both incidents occurred at the same Flanders Row address, it is unknown at this time if the incidents are connected.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offenses:

Two (2) counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

Possess firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

In addition, the female suspect has also been charged with:

Two (2) counts of possession of a schedule I substance

Breach of probation

Police say the man has also been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in London court on Thursday in relation to the charges.