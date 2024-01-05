Loaded handgun, cocaine, carfentanil seized during east London, Ont. traffic stop

Two people, including a 17-year-old youth, are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges after drugs and a loaded handgun were discovered inside their vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday members of the Uniformed Division stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Hydro Street and Hamilton Road.

Police stopped the vehicle and during the interaction with the driver observed drugs inside the vehicle.

As a result, both the male driver and passenger were arrested.

No injuries were reported.

With the assistance of the Traffic Management Unit, the vehicle was searched which led to the seizure of the following items:

Loaded Glock 29, 10 mm handgun

Five (5) rounds of 40 caliber ammunition and three spent casings

A prohibited switchblade

1,148 grams of suspected carfentanil

141 grams of suspected cocaine

6 TEC tablets

60 millilitres of codeine

$1,598 of Canadian currency

The vehicle was also seized.

The investigation was subsequently re-assigned to the Guns and Gangs Unit and remains ongoing.

As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device

Occupy a motor vehicle with firearm

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Two (2) counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device

Two (2) counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Police said that the names of both accused will not be made public as doing so could potentially identify the youth who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in London court on Friday in relation to the charges.