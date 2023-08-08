Loaded hand gun reported stolen found during traffic stop
The Middlesex OPP Automatic Licence Plate Recognition device was put to work over the long weekend.
While on patrol on Dorchester Road in Thames Centre, the device alerted officers to a possible suspended driver.
According to OPP, the vehicle was seen pulling into a parking lot where a traffic stop was initiated — officers reported the driver, “became resistant and assaultive” when a member of the public helped the officer get control of the suspect.
During a search, police found a loaded handgun which had been reported stolen by Chatham-Kent police.
A 30-year-old London man has been charged with
- Assault with intent to resist arrest
- Carrying concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
- Possession property obtained by Crime under $5,000 - in Canada
- Driving while under suspension
- Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
- Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former Saskatchewan RCMP boss warned officers to watch opinions after Stanley verdict
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show.
Visitors stranded overnight at top of Banff Gondola
As many as 300 people were stranded at the top of Sulphur Mountain after a technical issue on Monday disabled the Banff Gondola.
'Elvis' star Austin Butler, David Beckham spotted clearing tree from roadway in Ontario's cottage country
An unlikely celebrity duo teamed up to remove a tree from a road in Muskoka over the long weekend.
Even Zoom is making its staff return to the office
Zoom, the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic, is telling its employees to come back to the office.
WATCH | Canada will likely see rise in COVID cases by late August: infectious disease expert
A new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain has emerged and an infectious disease expert believes that Canada will likely see a rise in cases by late August or early September.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Video shows touching tribute from thousands following Sinead O'Connor's funeral
Crowds were seen applauding outside Sinead O'Connor's former home as a funeral procession moved through Bray, Ireland, following a private service.
14-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Newfoundland sudden death
A teenager has been charged with second-degree murder following what police initially described as a 'sudden death' at a home in Newfoundland.
Neighbours say a Chicago man charged with killing a 9-year-old girl was upset over noise
A man was charged with first-degree murder Monday after witnesses said a 9-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot by someone upset over noise.
Kitchener
-
Crews battle fire on abandoned Kitchener property for second time
Firefighters were called to the site of an abandoned Kitchener building Sunday evening, which was the second fire on that property within a year.
-
Water main break closes busy Guelph road
A section of Guelph’s Victoria Road is expected to be closed for most of the day Tuesday while crews work to fix a “major” water main break, Guelph police say.
-
Police looking for federal offender known to frequent Kitchener-Waterloo
Hamza Ali, 24, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
Windsor
-
22-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault of a minor
Windsor police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.
-
Drugs, stolen vehicle found following suspicious person call
Three people have been arrested after a suspicious person call in an Amherstburg parking lot led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
-
Windsor city council approves bylaw to permit more types of open air fires
A request from Windsor fire officials to allow residents to start certain types of open air fires, with a permit, has been approved by Windsor city council.
Barrie
-
Former Barrie fast-food manager who pleaded guilty to sex crimes hears from victims in court
Stephen Lemmond who pleaded guilty earlier this year to sex crimes, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation of six victims, heard from his victims in court Tuesday.
-
Stevenson Memorial Hospital shuts down obstetrics unit for two days
The obstetrics unit at Stevenson Memorial Hospital has been closed for the last two days.
-
New shows coming to the Casino Rama Resort this winter
Two fan-favourite shows are coming to the Casino Rama Resort this winter.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior pleads guilty to killing victim with a hammer
A Sudbury man pled guilty to manslaughter Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 death at a seniors apartment building in the community of Dowling.
-
Northern Ont. driver found parked sideways on the road, asleep with engine running
Three people are facing drug and other charges after Ontario Provincial Police found a vehicle parked sideways on the street in Blind River, Ont.
-
Suspect charged with murder after Sudbury shooting victim dies
A 28-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a weekend shooting victim died of their wounds.
Ottawa
-
LRT & R1
LRT & R1 | What you need to know about LRT and R1 buses today and into next week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the resumption of LRT service on the Confederation Line today.
-
Brockville, Ont. saw nearly 100 mm of rain Monday
Nearly 100 mm of rain fell in parts of eastern Ontario over the holiday Monday.
-
Ice could have built up on engine of plane that crashed near Cornwall, Ont. in December: TSB
There is a possibility that ice buildup may have caused a small plane to crash near Cornwall, Ont. last December that seriously injured two people.
Toronto
-
This is why Meghan and Prince Harry are adapting a Toronto-based book for Netflix
Meghan and Prince Harry are teaming up with a Toronto author to create a Netflix adaptation of her bestselling romance novel.
-
New COVID-19 variant EG.5 is in Ontario. Here's what that means for you
A new COVID-19 variant that’s become the dominant strain in the United States has made its way to Ontario, according to public health officials.
-
'Elvis' star Austin Butler, David Beckham spotted clearing tree from roadway in Ontario's cottage country
An unlikely celebrity duo teamed up to remove a tree from a road in Muskoka over the long weekend.
Montreal
-
Woman, 84, dies in hospital after being hit by TMR tow truck, husband in critical condition
The woman, 84, who was hit by a tow truck in the Montreal on-island suburb of TMR has died in the hospital. Her husband remains in critical condition.
-
Petition urges St. Lucia government to stop Dollarama executive from expanding vacation home near UNESCO site
There are more than 20,000 signatures on a petition from a group in Saint Lucia trying to block a senior Dollarama executive from Quebec from expanding his vacation home at the foot of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
-
Montreal police investigating suspected arson at future Canora REM station
A fire at a future light-rail station in Montreal is being investigated as a case of arson, police say. Around 12:50 a.m., Montreal police received 911 calls reporting a fire at the Canora station, which is under construction in the borough of Cote-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grace.
Atlantic
-
Celebration of life planned for 14-year-old N.S. flood victim who 'saw the good in everything'
A celebration of life will be held Saturday for the 14-year-old girl who “saw the good in everything” and died during last month’s torrential flooding in Nova Scotia.
-
Searchers find overturned boat, two fishermen last seen leaving N.B. harbour missing
RCMP in northeastern New Brunswick say a search is underway for two men who went fishing on Monday and have not returned.
-
Maritime rainfall warnings and weather statements due to rain and thunderstorms
A series of rainfall warnings and special weather statements have been issued for the Maritimes by Environment Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Evacuations end following explosion in MacGregor
RCMP in Portage la Prairie have responded to an explosion in MacGregor.
-
Antique cannon, more than 100 guns seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
More than 100 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and an antique cannon were recently seized from a Manitoba home.
-
Teen becomes Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim; 16-year-old charged
A 15-year-old boy has become the most recent homicide victim in Winnipeg after he was shot at a Jefferson neighbourhood home over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Visitors stranded overnight at top of Banff Gondola
As many as 300 people were stranded at the top of Sulphur Mountain after a technical issue on Monday disabled the Banff Gondola.
-
Nickelback love remains in Alberta hometown after highway signs come down
The signs may be gone but the mayor of an Alberta community says the love for hometown rock band Nickelback remains.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Trans-Canada Highway near B.C.'s Roger's Pass
A Calgary man has died following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway over the long weekend.
Edmonton
-
Drivers required to slow to 60 km/h passing snow plows on Alberta highways, too, starting Sept. 1
The Alberta government is making changes to new rules about passing roadside workers before they take effect next month.
-
Grizzly family in Jasper National Park relocated after becoming 'food conditioned'
Human food left by Jasper National Park visitors has attracted grizzly bears twice in recent weeks, park officials say.
-
Train derailment southeast of Edmonton causes traffic delays
Traffic is being rerouted in Wainwright after a train derailment on Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. newlyweds among hundreds stranded by gondola outage in Banff National Park
Two newlyweds from B.C.'s Okanagan were among the hundreds of people stuck on a mountaintop in Banff National Park overnight after a power outage left them without gondola access.
-
YouTuber sentenced for contempt of court in B.C. defamation case
A B.C. YouTuber who posted dozens of allegedly defamatory videos in violation of a court order has been sentenced to 18 months probation.
-
Victim of fatal Granville Street stabbing identified as 32-year-old Surrey man
Vancouver police have released the identity of the man stabbed to death on Granville Street early Friday morning in hopes of furthering their investigation.