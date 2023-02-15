Loaded guns, drugs, cash seized during robbery investigation: London police

Two men are facing multiple weapons and drug charges stemming from an investigation that began earlier this week after a man was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, London police said.

According to a release from the London Police Service (LPS), on Feb. 4 a man lent his vehicle over to a known acquaintance. On Feb. 10, the man met with the same male he had lent the vehicle over to the week prior in a parking lot in north London, Ont.

When the owner of the vehicle asked for his car back, the suspect and another man brandished handguns and left the parking lot in the man’s vehicle.

Police were contacted and then entered into an armed robbery investigation.

On Feb. 13, members of the LPS Guns and Gangs Section, with assistance from the OPP Repeat Parole Enforcement Squad and the Emergency Response Unit arrested one of the suspects in the area of Egerton and Hackett streets.

A search warrant was executed in the area of Kiwanis Park Drive and Brydges Street and a second suspect was arrested.

The following items were seized by police:

Loaded Springfield XMD 45 calibre semi-automatic handgun

Loaded Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun

10 rounds of 9 mm ammunition

Nine (9) rounds of 45 calibre ammunition

123 grams of suspected fentanyl, value: $24,600

62 grams of suspected cocaine, value: $6,200

32 grams of suspected crack cocaine, value: $3,200

46 Dilaudid 4 mg pills, value: $460

112 Dilaudid 2 mg pills, value: $560

49 Dilaudid 8 mg pills, value: $735

395 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, value: $3,950

$640 in Canadian currency

Three (3) digital scales

The total value of the seized drugs is $39,705.

As a result of the investigation the following charges have been laid:

A 23-year-old man from London has been charged with:

Armed robbery

Theft of a motor vehicle

Pointing a firearm

Use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence

Two (2) counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Five (5) counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

A 22-year-old man from London has also been charged with:

Armed robbery

Theft of a motor vehicle

Pointing a firearm

Use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence

Four (4) counts of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Occupy motor vehicle with firearm

Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

Four (4) counts of fail to comply with release order

Both of the accused are expected to reappear in a London court on Feb. 21 in relation to the charges.