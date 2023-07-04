Loaded gun seized in downtown London
A loaded handgun and drugs have been seized after an incident in downtown London on Monday.
Around 4:30 p.m., police saw a man wearing a balaclava over his face walk into the backyard of a home in the 600 block of Queen Avenue near Adelaide Street.
A person at the home told officers the man was unknown to them so officers approached the suspect behind the home where he was seen holding an open satchel with what appeared to be the handle of a firearm inside.
The suspect was arrested and police seized a loaded .22 calibre revolver, 10 grams of suspected fentanyl and nearly $400 in cash.
An 18-year-old London man is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, carry concealed weapon, careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
