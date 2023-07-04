Loaded gun seized in downtown London

London Police Service's new Community Foot Patrol office located at 183 Dundas St. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) London Police Service's new Community Foot Patrol office located at 183 Dundas St. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver