Loaded gun and $250,000 worth of drugs seized in London, Ont.

A loaded handgun and $250,000 worth of drugs have been seized in London, according to police.

Members of the Guns and Gangs section and the Emergency Response Unit entered a home and two vehicles on Nelson Street hear Hamilton Road on Wednesday and seized several items including a firearm, drugs and cash.

Items seized include:

Loaded 40 calibre Glock semi-automatic pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition

Replica Glock pistol

Six rounds of 9mm ammunition

1,661 grams of methamphetamine, value $92,880

959 grams of cocaine, value $95,900

248 grams of fentanyl, value $62,000

95 grams of carfentanil, value $30,000

Six grams of cocaine, value $600

11 Tec pills (oxycodone), value $77

$23,000 in cash

Two digital scales

Five cellular phones

10,600 grams of cutting agents

A 28-year-old from Toronto and a 23-year-old from London are facing multiple charges including possession of a Schedule I substance.

The 28-year-old is also facing two counts of fail to comply with release order and possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

The 23-year-old has also been charged with failing to comply with undertaking.