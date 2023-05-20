Live music and gooey goodness for Victoria long weekend

While many like to escape the city on the first long weekend of the season, there’s plenty to do in London for those who choose to stay.

High energy brass band Big Smoke Brass returned to the Forest City Saturday for the second edition of Sunfest Block Party.

“It’s beautiful, last year we had a similar experience,” said Big Smoke Brass trumpet player Matt Smith. “Awesome crowd. We’re lucky with the beautiful weather. They treated us really well here. Beautiful place to play. Awesome people listening, and yeah, you couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Big Smoke Brass plays at Block Party in London, Ont. on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Block Party is a prelude to Sunfest, one of London’s premier Summer Festivals.

Co-Artistic Director Alfredo Caxaj said it’s nice to see people out having a good time.

“This is almost like a warmup to the festival,” he explained. “Free and accessible to everyone so that the whole community can enjoy. And really, come to downtown and enjoy this beautiful place.”

He said they’re hoping to drum up excitement for the main event at Victoria Park, July 6-9.

Poutine Fest in London, Ont. on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

One couple enjoying the music said they came from the town of Sparta, in Elgin County. “We came to go to the Poutinefest at Victoria Park,” they said. “We went there and we come to the Covent Garden Market. It’s fantastic, really good. If it was a little warmer it’d be even better.”

Meanwhile, Poutine Feast at Victoria Park also drew hungry crowds.

People were lining up for the 50 flavours of gooey goodness on offer. London Poutine Feast 2023 wraps up Sunday at 6 p.m.