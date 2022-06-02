LIVE COVERAGE: Ontario election results in the London area
Doug Ford will be re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
Polls closed across the province at 9 p.m. on Thursday and shortly after CTV News declared the Progressive Conservative leader the winner of the 2022 election.
CTV News has also declared the Ontario New Democratic Party, led by Andrea Horwath, as the Official Opposition.
Both Ford and Horwath have been re-elected in their own ridings of Etobicoke North and Hamilton Centre.
Meanwhile Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca has lost his seat in Vaughan-Woodridge.
London West
With 32 of 65 polls reporting as of 9:29 p.m., NDP Peggy Sattler has been declared the winner in London-West with 8,052 votes so far.
*Denotes incumbent
Progressive Conservative - Paul Paolatto
Liberal - Vanessa Lalonde
NDP* - Peggy Sattler
Green - Colleen McCauley
Ontario Party - Cynthia Workman
New Blue Party - Kris Hunt
Libertarian - Jacques Y Boudreau
Consensus - Brad Harness
Freedom Party of Ontario - Mike McMulle
London North Centre
Terence Kernaghan has been re-elected as the NDP MPP in London North Centre. As of 10:30 p.m. there are 78 of 82 polls reporting with kernaghan holding onto 16,609 of the votes so far.
*Denotes incumbent
Progressive Conservative - Jerry Pribil
Liberal - Kate Graham
NDP* - Terrence Kernaghan
Green - Carol Dyck
Ontario Party - Darrel Grant
New Blue - Tommy Caldwell
Consensus - George Le Mac
Freedom Party of Ontario - Paul McKeever
London-Fanshawe
Teresa Armstrong has been re-elected in London-Fanshawe. As of 9:44 p.m., Armstrong had 7,136 votes with 20 of 45 polls reporting.
*Denotes incumbent
Progressive Conservative - Jane Kovarikova
Liberal - Zeba Hashmi
NDP* - Teresa Armstrong
Green - Zaxk Ramsey
None of the Above Party - Stephen R Campbell
Freedom Party of Ontario - Dave Durnin
Ontario Party - Doug MacDonald
New Blue Party - Adriana A Medina
Consensus - Paul T Plumb
Elgin-Middlesex-London
Rob Flack has been declared the winner in Elgin-Middlesex-London. As of 9:26 p.m. with 23 of 72 polls reporting, Flack brought in 9,518 votes.
*Denotes incumbent
Progressive Conservative* (Jeff Yurek) - Rob Flack
Liberal - Heather Jackson
NDP - Andy Kroeker
Green - Amanda Stark
Ontario Party - Brigitte Belton
New Blue Party - Matt Millar
Consensus - Malichi Malé
Freedom Party of Ontario - Dave Plumb
Oxford
Incumbent Ernie Hardeman has been declared the winner in the riding of Oxford. Hardeman has earned 7,388 votes as of 9:35 p.m. with 21 of 65 polls reporting.
*Denotes incumbent
Progressive Conservative* - Ernie Hardeman
Liberal - Mary Holmes
NDP - Lindsay Wilson
Green - Cheryle Baker
Ontario Party - Karl Toews
New Blue Party - Connie Oldenburger
Huron-Bruce
Progressive Conservative Lisa Thompson has been declared the winner in Huron-Bruce. As of 9:32 p.m. there are 36 of 87 polls reporting and Thompson has 9,803 votes.
*Denotes incumbent
Progressive Conservative* - Lisa Thompson
Liberal - Shelly Blackmore
NDP - Laurie Hazzard
Green - Matthew Van Ankum
New Blue Party - Matt Kennedy
Alliance Party - Bruce Eisen
Ontario Party - Gerrie Huenemoerder
Independent - Ronald Stephens
Sarnia-Lambton
With 26 of 77 polls reporting as of 9:38 p.m., Bob Bailey has been re-elected to his Conservative seat in Sarnia-Lambton.
*Denotes incumbent
Progressive Conservative* - Bob Bailey
Liberal - Mark Russell
NDP - Dylan Stelpstra
Green - Mason Bourdeau
New Blue Party -Keith Benn
Ontario Party - Ian Orchard
Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
Incumbent Monte McNaughton has been re-elected to his conservative seat in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. As of 9:42 p.m., there are29 of 77 polls reporting.
*Denotes incumbent
Progressive Conservative* - Monte McNaughton
Liberal - Bruce Baker
NDP - Vanessa Benoit
Green - Wanda Dickey
Ontario Party - Aaron Istvan Vegh
New Blue Party - David Barnwell
None of the Above party - Dean Eve
