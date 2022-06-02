LIVE COVERAGE: Ontario election results in the London area

Doug Ford will be re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.

Polls closed across the province at 9 p.m. on Thursday and shortly after CTV News declared the Progressive Conservative leader the winner of the 2022 election.

CTV News has also declared the Ontario New Democratic Party, led by Andrea Horwath, as the Official Opposition.

Both Ford and Horwath have been re-elected in their own ridings of Etobicoke North and Hamilton Centre.

Meanwhile Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca has lost his seat in Vaughan-Woodridge.

London West

With 32 of 65 polls reporting as of 9:29 p.m., NDP Peggy Sattler has been declared the winner in London-West with 8,052 votes so far.

*Denotes incumbent

Progressive Conservative - Paul Paolatto

Liberal - Vanessa Lalonde

NDP* - Peggy Sattler

Green - Colleen McCauley

Ontario Party - Cynthia Workman

New Blue Party - Kris Hunt

Libertarian - Jacques Y Boudreau

Consensus - Brad Harness

Freedom Party of Ontario - Mike McMulle

London North Centre

Terence Kernaghan has been re-elected as the NDP MPP in London North Centre. As of 10:30 p.m. there are 78 of 82 polls reporting with kernaghan holding onto 16,609 of the votes so far.

*Denotes incumbent

Progressive Conservative - Jerry Pribil

Liberal - Kate Graham

NDP* - Terrence Kernaghan

Green - Carol Dyck

Ontario Party - Darrel Grant

New Blue - Tommy Caldwell

Consensus - George Le Mac

Freedom Party of Ontario - Paul McKeever

London-Fanshawe

Teresa Armstrong has been re-elected in London-Fanshawe. As of 9:44 p.m., Armstrong had 7,136 votes with 20 of 45 polls reporting.

*Denotes incumbent

Progressive Conservative - Jane Kovarikova

Liberal - Zeba Hashmi

NDP* - Teresa Armstrong

Green - Zaxk Ramsey

None of the Above Party - Stephen R Campbell

Freedom Party of Ontario - Dave Durnin

Ontario Party - Doug MacDonald

New Blue Party - Adriana A Medina

Consensus - Paul T Plumb

Elgin-Middlesex-London

Rob Flack has been declared the winner in Elgin-Middlesex-London. As of 9:26 p.m. with 23 of 72 polls reporting, Flack brought in 9,518 votes.

*Denotes incumbent

Progressive Conservative* (Jeff Yurek) - Rob Flack

Liberal - Heather Jackson

NDP - Andy Kroeker

Green - Amanda Stark

Ontario Party - Brigitte Belton

New Blue Party - Matt Millar

Consensus - Malichi Malé

Freedom Party of Ontario - Dave Plumb

Oxford

Incumbent Ernie Hardeman has been declared the winner in the riding of Oxford. Hardeman has earned 7,388 votes as of 9:35 p.m. with 21 of 65 polls reporting.

*Denotes incumbent

Progressive Conservative* - Ernie Hardeman

Liberal - Mary Holmes

NDP - Lindsay Wilson

Green - Cheryle Baker

Ontario Party - Karl Toews

New Blue Party - Connie Oldenburger

Huron-Bruce

Progressive Conservative Lisa Thompson has been declared the winner in Huron-Bruce. As of 9:32 p.m. there are 36 of 87 polls reporting and Thompson has 9,803 votes.

*Denotes incumbent

Progressive Conservative* - Lisa Thompson

Liberal - Shelly Blackmore

NDP - Laurie Hazzard

Green - Matthew Van Ankum

New Blue Party - Matt Kennedy

Alliance Party - Bruce Eisen

Ontario Party - Gerrie Huenemoerder

Independent - Ronald Stephens

Sarnia-Lambton

With 26 of 77 polls reporting as of 9:38 p.m., Bob Bailey has been re-elected to his Conservative seat in Sarnia-Lambton.

*Denotes incumbent

Progressive Conservative* - Bob Bailey

Liberal - Mark Russell

NDP - Dylan Stelpstra

Green - Mason Bourdeau

New Blue Party -Keith Benn

Ontario Party - Ian Orchard

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

Incumbent Monte McNaughton has been re-elected to his conservative seat in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. As of 9:42 p.m., there are29 of 77 polls reporting.

*Denotes incumbent

Progressive Conservative* - Monte McNaughton

Liberal - Bruce Baker

NDP - Vanessa Benoit

Green - Wanda Dickey

Ontario Party - Aaron Istvan Vegh

New Blue Party - David Barnwell

None of the Above party - Dean Eve