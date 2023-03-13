LIVE AT 11AM: London police to update Kipps Lane incident

London police will hold a news conference Monday morning after a death, a standoff and injuries to two police officers over the weekend.

According to police, the investigation will be updated at 11 a.m. by Acting Chief Trish McIntyre.

CTV News London will livestream the news conference LIVE online.

The 12-hour standoff happened at 621 Kipps Ln. after a man barricaded himself in an apartment unit on the sixth floor.

Prior to the standoff, police found a man clinging to life near the elevators on the eight floor.

Adrian Neil Campbell is charged with second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.