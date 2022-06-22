Little relief from heat as warning remains in place

Little relief from heat as warning remains in place

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill

U.S. Senate bargainers reached agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially teeing up final passage by week's end on an incremental but landmark package that would stand as U.S. Congress' response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver