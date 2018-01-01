

CTV London





London's first baby of 2018 arrived only 20 minutes after midnight on New Year's Day at the London Health Sciences Centre.

Leila Elizabeth Hare had lots of family to welcome her as she has five brothers and two sisters.

Leila's parents are Esther and Ian Hare.

The newborn weighed in at 8 lbs., 15oz.

The owners of London and area Shoppers Drug Mart stores donated a large gift basket to the family.



The Children's Health Foundation donated a teddy bear and London Health Sciences Foundation gave a handmade baby blanket to Leila



LHSC welcomes more than 5,800 newborns each year.

