Featured
Little girl named Leila is London's first baby of new year
Leila Elizabeth Hare is the first baby of 2018. (Photo: London Health Sciences Centre)
CTV London
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 1:28PM EST
London's first baby of 2018 arrived only 20 minutes after midnight on New Year's Day at the London Health Sciences Centre.
Leila Elizabeth Hare had lots of family to welcome her as she has five brothers and two sisters.
Leila's parents are Esther and Ian Hare.
The newborn weighed in at 8 lbs., 15oz.
The owners of London and area Shoppers Drug Mart stores donated a large gift basket to the family.
The Children's Health Foundation donated a teddy bear and London Health Sciences Foundation gave a handmade baby blanket to Leila
LHSC welcomes more than 5,800 newborns each year.