LONDON, ONT. -- A 30-year-old Listowel resident is facing charges after an alleged incident with a teenager.

Perth OPP say they were called to an address on Barber Avenue North in Listowel around 8 a.m. on May 14 for a reported sexual assault.

The accused was arrested and charged with uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm and sexual assault.

The suspect has been released and will appear in a Stratford court at a later date.