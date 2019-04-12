Featured
Listowel-native's show touring the U.S.
Jared Keeso, left to right, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett and K. Trevor Wilson of "Letterkenny" pose in this undated handout photo. Canada's hoser heroes on "Letterkenny" are headed stateside under a new streaming agreement with Hulu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - BellMedia
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 12:07PM EDT
Letterkenny is heading out on a tour of the United States.
The popular CRAVE original series, created by Listowel, Ont. native Jared Keeso, is loosely based upon his time growing up in Midwestern Ontario.
The show has been a huge success, airing on Crave in Canada and Hulu in the US.
A Letterkenny Live tour across Canada last year, including a stop in Listowel, has now spawned a U.S. live tour.
It features original sketches and videos, and standup by two of the main characters.