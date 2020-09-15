LONDON, ONT. -- Lines had already formed early Tuesday at one of London’s assessment centres despite it not opening until 9 a.m.

Cars could be seen lined up down Valetta Street at the Oakridge Assessment Centre as early as of 7:30 a.m.

The lines come after long waits were reported at both the Oakridge and Carling locations on Monday.

The Carling Heights Assessment Centre closed early Sunday due to excessive waits times, and by 3 p.m. Monday they had reached capacity.

The lines come as cases begin to rise again across the province and locally a community outbreak was declared after several Western University students tested positive over the weekend.

Western has opened its own assessment centre on campus, but within an hour had reached capacity on Monday.

Students can also make an appointment to get tested at the Student Health Care Clinic.