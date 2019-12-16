LONDON, ONT -- A long line of people covered the east wall of the Western Fair Agriplex - and beyond - Monday morning.

Thousands waited in chilly conditions to register for food and toy hampers provided by the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Program.

Their reasons for being there vary from job loss, to separation, to bad luck, the agency tells CTV News.

But out in the line, another common theme kept being repeated: high rents.

Lianne Bastien, waiting with friends, says, “The rental rate is crazy high. You either choose to pay your bills or have some food on the table, and sometimes people can’t do both.”

Sammy Franssen, a mother of four, with another baby expected soon, echoes the comments on a personal level.

“My rent is almost at $1,000. And trying to afford food for all six of us is around $600 a month, so this helps.”

Donations are accepted all week for the Salvation Army Centre of Hope program that supplies families in need with a full Christmas dinner and gifts for children.

As the week goes on the Salvation Army usually puts out the call for items they are most in need of, and, as of this morning, baby and toddler toys for those under two years of age are most needed.

The Christmas Hamper Program provides families and individuals with a bag of potatoes, carrots and a box of food containing the items needed to prepare a traditional Christmas dinner as well as a grocery store gift card and a bag of toys for children ages 12 and under.

This year distribution will be at the Western Fair District Agriplex. Doors are open Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. The doors close at 4 p.m.

For information on how to register or for anyone wishing to donate click this link.