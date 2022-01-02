Limited spots available for Christmas tree pick up in London, Ont.

The City of London has cancelled its Christmas tree pick up program for the second year in a row.

That being said, a local business has decided to take over and its all for a good cause.

Frattas Event Planning + Design is running ‘The Christmas tree wrap’ for the second year in a row.

Through a minimum donation of $10, your tree will be picked up and dropped off at the enviro depot.

Organizers say the campaign is not only a good way to relieve London residents from the worries of figuring out what to do with this season’s tree, but they also felt it was important to use the opportunity to give back to the community.

“All of the proceeds go to the London food bank,” said Organizer, Katerina Frattas. “We’re hoping to double last year and we’re on track to do that so we’re really excited.”

To register for your Christmas tree to be picked up, visit xmaswrapup.ca

Limited spots are available and organizers are asking all participants to have their trees out early in the morning on Jan. 8 and 9.