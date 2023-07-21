'Like a freight train': Residents cleaning up after storm rips through the region

Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament

A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a 'ferocious' best-of-five series on Wednesday.'I was somewhat in a state of shock,' said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. 'I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.'

