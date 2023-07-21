'Like a freight train': Residents cleaning up after storm rips through the region
Cleanup is underway all the way form Windsor-Essex to Lambton County through to London and Dorchester.
The region was blanketed with watches and warnings on Thursday from thunderstorm to tornado.
Most of the damage appears to be in Lambton County, where it's hard to find a property in Alvinston that doesn't have at least some minor damage.
"Like a freight train," said Kristina, an Alvinsonton resident whose fence and shed were both heavily damaged in the storm.
Streets are littered with debris including trees and shingles off people's homes.
In the small town southwest of Strathroy, about 500 customers are still without power as of 11:30 a.m.
In Sarnia, the Humane Society reported major damage on its property and to a vehicle.
The Sarnia and District Humane Society van was damaged in a storm that moved through the area on July 20, 2023. (Source: Official Sarnia & District Humane Society/Facebook)
In London, the city reported crews were out late responding to service requests and cleaning branches from roads and sidewalks.
According to a release on Friday, initial priorities included removing trees taht were blocking roads and buildings.
“It will be a full day of clean up, but we are well prepared,” said Paul Yeoman, director of Parks and Forestry. “Crews were working late last night and continue today to clear as much debris as possible. We appreciate Londoners’ patience as we respond.”
The city is also reminding people that damaged or fallen tree limbs from trees on private property are the responsibility of the homeowner. Residents are encouraged to contact local arborist companies to provide an assessment and support removals.
Kristina, an Alvinston resident, is seen standing next to her shed door that was blown about 150m away from where it stands. July 21, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
A tree uprooted in Alvinston after a storm blew through the region on July 20, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Crews in Alvinston work to clean up after a storm moved through the region on July 20, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired RCMP officer with foreign interference-related offences.
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
U.S. judge sets May 2024 trial date for Donald Trump in documents case
A U.S. federal judge ordered Friday that the trial in the classified documents case that special counsel Jack Smith brought against former President Donald Trump begin in mid-May 2024.
Coyote attacks: What to do to prevent them and how to stay safe
Experts share tips on what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones amidst an uptick in coyote attacks across Canada.
Statistics Canada says retail sales up 0.2 per cent to $66 billion in May
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.2 per cent to $66.0 billion in May, helped by gains at new car dealers and grocery stores.
Here's how AI is shaping the online dating world
Technology expert Sinead Bovell gives a rundown of what the future of online dating looks like with AI and potential red flags to look out for with this technology advancement.
N.L. judge upholds Trudeau Foundation bid to have sex harassment suit heard in Quebec
The Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court has sided with the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation in its bid to have a sexual harassment case heard in Quebec.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a 'ferocious' best-of-five series on Wednesday.'I was somewhat in a state of shock,' said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. 'I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.'
Kitchener
-
Magic mushroom dispensary shut down in Brantford
Brantford police have shut down a magic mushroom dispensary after it popped up in the downtown core along Colborne Street roughly two months ago.
-
Multiple people arrested for scams targeting Waterloo Region homeowners
Waterloo regional police have made arrests in two separate fraud investigations with losses totalling a combined $1.7 million.
-
Wanted woman arrested after accidental 911 call
Guelph police say a 42-year-old woman wanted by police was arrested after she accidently called 911.
Windsor
-
Fire causes $100,000 damage at Windsor Home Hardware
Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze at the Home Hardware store on Tecumseh Road West.
-
Cleanup begins after swift Thursday thunderstorm
A thunderstorm that swiftly swept through Windsor-Essex Thursday left a trail of power outages and downed branches in its wake that look to take days to clean up.
-
Spike belt used to stop fleeing break-in suspects
Chatham-Kent police used a spike belt to help stop two fleeing suspects from Windsor wanted for multiple break-ins.
Barrie
-
WITH PICTURES
WITH PICTURES | Did a tornado hit Simcoe County?
A deluge of rain and wind brought trees down and filled streets and lawns with rain Thursday.
-
Two-car fire at Southlake Regional Health Centre closes parking garage
Two cars went up in flames in Southlake Regional Health Centre's parking garage.
-
Driver charged with speeding nearly 100km/h in community safety zone
Police charged a motorist with stunt driving in a community safety zone near Innisfil.
Northern Ontario
-
Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city
The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.
-
Ontario pop and juice recycling fee program halted as province looks into deposit-return system
An Ontario program that would have seen producers of non-alcoholic beverages like pop cans and juice bottles pay recycling fees has been put on hold.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police say that for 20 years, suspect left jars containing child porn near lake
Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they cracked a 23-year-old mystery of who was leaving jars containing hand-written child porn in the Vermilion Lake area.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo cancels dozens of bus trips to accommodate R1 service during O-Train shut down
OC Transpo cancelled more than 200 planned bus trips during the first two days of the O-Train shut down to provide extra buses for the R1 replacement bus service.
-
Kingston, Ont. woman wins $22 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Kingston, Ont. woman was on vacation when she won a $22 million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Rainy start to Friday after overnight storm
It's a rainy start to Friday after thunderstorms moved through the region overnight.
Toronto
-
Food delivery driver was lured to Mississauga property before deadly carjacking, police say
Police say a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga earlier this month was lured by suspects to the site where he was violently attacked in a deadly carjacking.
-
Ontario pop and juice recycling fee program halted as province looks into deposit-return system
An Ontario program that would have seen producers of non-alcoholic beverages like pop cans and juice bottles pay recycling fees has been put on hold.
-
John Tory is in Ukraine supporting a documentary on children’s mental health
Former Toronto Mayor John Tory is lending his support to a documentary in Ukraine looking at the impact of the war on children’s mental health.
Montreal
-
Former Mountie charged with foreign interference involving Chinese government
A retired RCMP officer has been charged with foreign interference, accused of helping the Chinese government 'identify and intimate' an individual.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal area; La Ronde closed due to rain
The 2023 construction holiday is off to a wet start. Downpours and thunderstorms have prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special weather statements for Southwestern Quebec for heavy rainfall. The soggy forecast prompted La Ronde to close its theme park for the entire day on Friday, as a banner explains at the top of its website.
-
Montreal safe drug consumption sites can return to regular hours thanks to new funding
The Quebec government is giving more than $1 million in funding to Montreal organizations offering supervised consumption sites. The Minister responsible for Social Services, Lionel Carmant, made the announcement at the offices of the Spectre de rue organization in Montreal's Centre-Sud district on Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings issued for N.S., downpours and thunderstorms bring risk of flash flooding
A rainfall warning calling for downpours with rain totals of 40 to 70+ mm has been issued by Environment Canada for the Atlantic coastal counties of mainland Nova Scotia.
-
Third man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man’s killing
A third man has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed Dieppe, N.B., last month.
-
'Technical issue' forces U.K. couple to end transatlantic balloon flight early in Newfoundland
A U.K. couple with the goal of crossing the Atlantic Ocean in a helium balloon have landed earlier than expected in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg mayor is supportive of landfill search for remains, Indigenous leaders say
Some Manitoba Indigenous leaders say Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham has offered support for a landfill search for human remains, but the province continues to be an obstacle.
-
Manitoba town star of insect repellent ad
Mosquitoes - the summer pest that you wish would just go away. But for one small community about an hour north of Winnipeg, the nuisance has put them on the map and caught the eye of a major bug spray brand.
-
'A human rights matter': Winnipeg MP calls on United Nations for help with landfill search
A Winnipeg MP is asking the United Nations (UN) for help in the fight to have a Manitoba landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Calgary
-
Woman killed in hit-and-run in northeast Calgary
A woman is dead after she was struck by an SUV while crossing the street in northeast Calgary Friday.
-
1 in serious condition after southeast Calgary shooting
One person was sent to hospital after a shooting in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood, police said.
-
'Out of character': Calgary police seek man missing from Riverbend
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man missing from the community of Riverbend.
Edmonton
-
'It's broken': Smith urges Albertans to get off of 'misnamed' regulated rate option power
Alberta's premier says anyone who can ditch the regulated rate option (RRO) for electricity should do so, while her government works on ways to help people struggling with high utility bills.
-
Restaurant chain urges Alberta to donate donair costume auction proceeds to charity
An eatery in the hunt to win an auction for a donair costume is calling on the Alberta government to donate the proceeds from the sale of it to the charity originally intended to benefit from it.
-
Canada Child Benefit increased, accounts for higher cost of living
Parents who receive the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) will start to see an increase, with the indexed-to-inflation monthly payment getting its annual boost this month.
Vancouver
-
Union local: New tentative deal reached in B.C. port worker’s strike
The labour chaos at British Columbia’s ports between the union representing dock workers and employers appears to be calming again.
-
Richmond among 5 places in B.C. where high temperature records were broken or tied Thursday
A city in Metro Vancouver is among five places in British Columbia that broke or tied daily temperature records on Thursday.
-
Afghan family seeking refuge in Metro Vancouver facing homelessness
Afghans who were forced out of their homeland because of the Taliban are now facing homelessness in Metro Vancouver.