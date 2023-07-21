'Like a freight train': Residents cleaning up after storm rips through the region

Cleanup is underway all the way form Windsor-Essex to Lambton County through to London and Dorchester.

The region was blanketed with watches and warnings on Thursday from thunderstorm to tornado.

Most of the damage appears to be in Lambton County, where it's hard to find a property in Alvinston that doesn't have at least some minor damage.

"Like a freight train," said Kristina, an Alvinsonton resident whose fence and shed were both heavily damaged in the storm.

Streets are littered with debris including trees and shingles off people's homes.

In the small town southwest of Strathroy, about 500 customers are still without power as of 11:30 a.m.

In Sarnia, the Humane Society reported major damage on its property and to a vehicle.

The Sarnia and District Humane Society van was damaged in a storm that moved through the area on July 20, 2023. (Source: Official Sarnia & District Humane Society/Facebook)

In London, the city reported crews were out late responding to service requests and cleaning branches from roads and sidewalks.

According to a release on Friday, initial priorities included removing trees taht were blocking roads and buildings.

“It will be a full day of clean up, but we are well prepared,” said Paul Yeoman, director of Parks and Forestry. “Crews were working late last night and continue today to clear as much debris as possible. We appreciate Londoners’ patience as we respond.”

The city is also reminding people that damaged or fallen tree limbs from trees on private property are the responsibility of the homeowner. Residents are encouraged to contact local arborist companies to provide an assessment and support removals.

Kristina, an Alvinston resident, is seen standing next to her shed door that was blown about 150m away from where it stands. July 21, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

A tree uprooted in Alvinston after a storm blew through the region on July 20, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Crews in Alvinston work to clean up after a storm moved through the region on July 20, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)