'Like a 20ft flamethrower': Residents recount frightening high-rise fire
Tenants remain frightened and worried about their future after a high-rise fire in London, Ont.
The blaze, which occured on the evening of Nov. 5, caused damage to the main floor at 30 Baseline Rd. W.
The hardest hit area was the entranceway, which houses a community food bank.
But in the first moments of the fire, several residents feared it could spread quickly.
“I was looking out my bedroom window and I saw all the flames shooting up. It was really scary because we have gas lines not far from here,” said tenant Fran Wassmer.
Fran Wassmer is seen outside 30 Baseline Rd. W. in London, Ont. on Nov. 7, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Brad Vandesompel lives on the ground floor, and he noticed flames shortly after 7 p.m.
“One of the propane tanks let go. It was a 20-foot flamethrower. It was unbelievable.”
Vandesompel said he immediately worried about seniors living on higher floors.
“There are a lot of them,” he explained. “They can’t move to get out if the place really took off.”
A charred propane tank which had been stored in a shed near the entrance to 30 Baseline Rd. W. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
London firefighters responded quickly and contained the blaze.
However, the Caring Cupboard Food Bank had suffered fire and smoke damage. The operation, which serves over 200 residents of the building, will be idled for at least a month.
Wassmer, a co-founder, said most of the food stored in two charred freezers is now unusable, and it is the same story for packaged food.
However, other charities are stepping up to help.
A first floor tenant of 30 Baseline Rd. W. in London, Ont., Brad Vandesompel saw flames shooting 20 feet into the air during a fire on Nov. 5, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
“The London Food Bank contacted us. Churches contacted us, and many, many other private people,” she said.
But, with no place to store food until the restoration is complete, Wassmer is hopeful a giving charity will deliver.
Bonnie, another tenant who has relied on the Caring Cupboard, hopes so.
“They're going to need a lot of help,” she said. “Hopefully, some people will step forward.”
The damaged front entrance to 30 Baseline Rd. W. in London, Ont. is seen on Nov. 7, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
