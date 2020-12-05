LONDON, ONT. -- A steady stream of vehicles made their way to Fire Station #1 Saturday for the annual Lights and Sirens Toy Drive.

COVID-19 safe protocols were in place as hundreds of people donated gifts and clothing Life*Spin.

Organizers were unsure what to expect during the pandemic but were blown away by the generosity.

Lights and Sirens Toy Drive in London, Ont. on Dec. 5, 2020. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

"We have a great amount of toys to go to Life*Spin to help with family sponsorship," says Firefighter Santa of the London Professional Fire Fighter’s Association.

"This year they are going to be looking after about 1600 families. When we first started this we were looking after three to five hundred families and we are now up to 1600. Thank you London for everything you have done to help with the Toy Drive."

The donations will be used to help children, adults and seniors living in poverty in London.