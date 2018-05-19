

CTV London





The London Lightning have captured their fourth NBL of Canada championship in a pressure-filled Game 7 in Halifax.

They defeated the Halifax Hurricanes 109-101 Friday night.

The Lightning led by four at half time and managed to maintain composure till the end.

Garrett Williamson was named playoff MVP, scoring 21 points for London.

Doug Herrring Jr. scored 29 points and contributed 11 assists.

The victory comes despite the suspension of team star Royce White and an injury in the playoffs to forward Ryan Anderson.

"This goes out to each and everyone of these guys that stepped up every play," Williamson said of his teammates. "When we got down, everybody stepped up."

Said head coach Keith Vassell: "These guys have been refined in terms of constantly refocussing...regardless of what happened."