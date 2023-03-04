Light snow on the way for London area following heavy snow storm
The London region is not out of the woods yet. After being pelted with heavy, wet snow Friday evening, more light snow is on the way.
According to Environment Canada, the London area can expect periods of light snow Saturday morning, then clearing before potential showers in the evening.
The weather has lightened up, and will reach a high of 2C, after a winter storm warning covered London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford Friday evening.
Lightening was spotted in South London and some areas including Sarnia lost power.
City of London crews were on the roads with salt trucks and drivers were advised to avoid any unnecessary travel.
By Saturday morning, most main roads had been plowed and local street and sidewalk clearing continues.
However, OPP in Wellington is still urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | Winter blast impacts London, Ont. region
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Southern Ontario digs out of snowstorm, snowfall warnings still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada
After a major snowstorm blanketed most of Southern Ontario, snowfall warnings are still in effect for parts of Eastern Canada that has some provinces seeing up to 30 cm of snow.
'I had to get over here and help': 3 incredible acts of compassion by Canadians in Ukraine
A trio of remarkable Canadians, each arriving from a different province, travelled to Ukraine shortly after Russia’s invasion. CTVNews.ca takes a look at their incredible acts of humanity that can be found rising above the devastation.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Some teachers and professors across Canada are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom, amid debate about ethics, plagiarism and other potential pitfalls.
Unusual weather phenomenon observed during Ontario snowstorm explained
As a major snowstorm brought heavy snow to southern Ontario Friday evening, residents were met with another, surprising, weather phenomenon.
Woman missing more than 30 years and thought to be dead found living in Puerto Rico nursing home
A Pennsylvania woman who disappeared more than 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her family was recently found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico, her family and police said at a news conference Thursday.
Many Canadians happy, but mental health flatlines or worse for some, new data shows
New survey results show that, despite the ending of most pandemic restrictions there have been small improvements to mental health but many Canadians remain very anxious and depressed.
Canadian rover helping in global search for frozen water on dark side of the moon
The Canadian lunar rover could soon help reveal the moon's dark side. The country's first moon rover is set to put the Canadian Space Agency at the forefront of space exploration, helping in the global search for frozen water on the celestial body.
Russia set to mothball damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines: Reuters sources
Russia's ruptured undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines are set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans to repair or reactivate them, sources familiar with the plans have told Reuters.
Kitchener
-
'It just came like a rocket': Granddaughter springs into action after large rock smashes through windshield
A softball-sized rock smashed through the windshield of a Minto councillor’s pickup truck, sending him to hospital with severe facial injuries but he says it could have been much worse if his granddaughter didn’t spring into action.
-
Tiny Waterloo robot takes inspiration from geckos and inchworms
A team from the University of Waterloo (UW) has developed a tiny robot inspired by geckos and inchworms that may one day be used for surgeries.
-
Winter storm warning lifted for Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo region residents were digging themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm brought heavy snow, strong winds, and even thunder and lightning from Friday evening into Saturday morning.
Windsor
-
Windsor police recover jacket worn by suspect in brazen bank robbery
Windsor police have recovered a jacket with a red dye stain that was worn during a bank robbery in South Windsor last month.
-
Winter storm blows through Windsor-Essex, sunny skies move in
The sun is shining Saturday melting much of the ice and snow after another winter storm hit Windsor-Essex, knocking out power for many in the region.
-
Windsor boy gets surprise of a lifetime from local TikTok star
A 10-year-old Windsor boy who recently lost his father and grandmother got a surprise visit and special gift from Windsor’s most popular social media influencer, Zachery Dereniowski.
Barrie
-
Vanilla Ice brings 90s hits to Casino Rama
An iconic rap artist brought some of his most popular hits from over the past few decades to Simcoe County Friday night.
-
Former fire captain James Schwalm makes court appearance in death of his wife
A Brampton, Ont. fire captain charged with murder in the death of his wife appeared in court on Friday.
-
Eight people charged in decades-long Ontario art fraud investigation
Eight people are facing charges in connection to an apparent decades-long art fraud investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
'There are no words': Dementia patient suffers third-degree burns at northern Ont. long-term care home
A northern Ontario woman is speaking out about staffing shortages at provincial long-term care homes after her husband suffered third-degree burns while under care at a Sudbury facility.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.
-
Family of Ontario teen killed in crash demands justice after case thrown out over missing signature
The charge against a Toronto driver charged in 18-year-old Milo Yekmalian's death was thrown out over a clerical error.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa with more than 20 cm of snow
A snowfall warning remains in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for up to 25 cm of snow to fall by this afternoon. As of 11 a.m., 21 cm of snow had fallen at the Ottawa airport.
-
Driver caught going 160 km/h in blizzard on Highway 17
Ontario Provincial Police say a blizzard didn't stop a driver from speeding on Highway 17 in the Ottawa Valley overnight.
-
Canada's Blondin claims silver in mass start at world speedskating championships
Canadian Ivanie Blondin skated to a silver medal in the women's mass start at the world speedskating championships on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Toronto declares 'major snowstorm condition' as Ontario digs out after storm
The City of Toronto has declared a “major snowstorm condition” prohibiting parking on designated routes as much of southern Ontario digs out after up to 30 centimetres worth of snow fell in under 16 hours.
-
One person dead after crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough
One person is dead following a four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough.
-
Family of Ontario teen killed in crash demands justice after case thrown out over missing signature
The charge against a Toronto driver charged in 18-year-old Milo Yekmalian's death was thrown out over a clerical error.
Montreal
-
Warped ceilings, cracking noises? Don't forget to clear snow from your roof, experts warn
The heavy snowfall this season, combined with this week's snow, may have added weight to many roofs in Quebec. To avoid accidents with unfortunate and even tragic consequences, Quebec's building regulator (RBQ) has some advice. Unusual cracking noises, warped ceilings, cracks appearing on certain walls, interior doors that jam or rub: if these signs appear, there's a good chance that the residence's roof is overloaded due to the weight of snow.
-
Incoming Quebec short-term rental law could make enforcing rules even harder in Montreal: advocates
A law allowing Quebecers to rent their homes for short-term stays, for example, through Airbnb, will come into effect later this month, drawing concerns from housing advocates as The City of Montreal says it doesn’t have the means to enforce existing regulations. The upcoming change is drawing concerns from housing advocates, who fear the law will allow a people to skirt existing rules more easily.
-
Man in his 20s seriously injured after possible armed assault in Montreal North
A man was found seriously injured in Montreal North Friday night after an assault that may have involved a sharp object, police say.
Atlantic
-
Cole Harbour man at centre of emergency alert dies after injuring himself with knife: RCMP
A man who was the subject on an emergency alert in Cole Harbour, N.S., Thursday night has died, according to police.
-
'Dangerous man with firearm' arrested in Nova Scotia; emergency alert cancelled
A man who police warned was armed and dangerous has been arrested in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Doctors at Halifax family practice challenge province’s response to office closure
A Halifax family practice is closing, but the doctors affiliated with the practice and the province have two different stories about what led to the closure.
Winnipeg
-
Main Street building 'complete loss' after Saturday morning fire
Fire officials say a Main Street building is expected to be a complete loss after a large blaze shut down traffic and evacuated a nearby high-rise Saturday morning.
-
Oilers' offence takes off, grounds Jets 6-3
EDMONTON -- When you have teammates like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, it is pretty easy to be overshadowed, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins continues to step into the spotlight in a career year.
-
'We will become a lake': Manitoba farmer raises alarm over dike built near U.S. border
A southern Manitoba farmer is raising alarms over a dike built on the U.S. side of the border, saying it could have a devastating impact on his land this spring.
Calgary
-
People and animals dead in apparent carbon monoxide incident
Two people and some animals died Friday night in an apparent carbon monoxide incident.
-
MRU Cougars women one win away from dethroning Thunderbirds
Breanne Trotter of the Mount Royal University women's hockey team scored the game's only goal, giving the Cougars a 1-0 win over the UBC Thunderbirds Friday night.
-
WestJet cancels multiple flights with winter storm in Toronto forecast
If you are heading to Toronto on WestJet, or expecting someone to arrive from there Friday night, you will have to wait.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' offence takes off, grounds Jets 6-3
Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers won their second game in a row, defeating the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 on Friday.
-
'What she did was malice': Father speaks after mother of his 3 children was convicted of attempting to kill them
An Edmonton man is speaking publicly for the first time after his ex-wife was convicted last week of trying to murder their three children.
-
UN seeks Canadian help for 'enormous' needs as number of refugees doubles
The United Nations is bracing for a further increase in the number of refugees this year, as last month's earthquake in Turkey and Syria adds to a series of crises that has the world looking to Canada for more help.
Vancouver
-
Hotel Vancouver owner proposes 12-storey office tower connected to iconic building
The owner of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has submitted a rezoning application to the city in hopes of building a 12-storey office tower where the iconic hotel's loading docks and valet parking are currently located.
-
West Vancouver dog suffers electrical shocks on sidewalk at Park Royal mall
Benny is a 200 pound Leonberger with a very calm, gentle demeanour. So when the five-year-old dog started thrashing and yelping on a sidewalk outside Park Royal mall in West Vancouver last Saturday, his owner Teresa Bouchard knew something was seriously wrong.
-
Concerns raised over feds and province funding services for Vancouver homeless encampment
There were more questions than answers on Friday after CTV News reported a $715,000 investment from the federal and provincial governments into Vancouver's CRAB Park homeless encampment.