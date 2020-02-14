Light down due to multi-vehicle crash at Wellington and Commissioners
CTV News London Published Friday, February 14, 2020 11:57AM EST
Light down at Wellington & Commissioners (Gerry Dewan / CTV News)
Light fixture down (Jim Knight / CTV News)
LONDON, ON -- Emergency crews including London Hydro were on the scene early Friday afternoon after a multi vehicle crash brought down a light standard.
The accident happened just before noon at Wellington Road and Commissioners Road.
Although the light standard landed on one of the vehicles involved, no injuries have been reported.
More to come.