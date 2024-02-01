Lifting bedroom cap could help in overcoming housing crisis

If you’ve ever thought about building a granny-suite at your house, or turning the space on top of your garage into a small apartment, it may soon be a good time to do that.

And in doing so, you could become part of the solution in overcoming the London, Ont.’s housing crisis.

“Creative ideas are much needed as we are in this era of hard constraints on housing, and affordable housing, and supply,” explained Coun. Steve Lehman, who chairs city council’s Planning and Environment Committee.

The committee has endorsed a plan to lift the five bedroom limit across the city, with the exception of near-campus neighbourhoods, where the bedrooms per-dwelling cap would go from three to five.

The unanimous vote followed a lengthy public participation process that heard from industry representatives, neighbourhood groups, and residents at large.

“So you have students, you have families, and you have everyone in between. That’s what makes a neighbourhood vibrant and what makes it safe. What’s happening with developers is they’re taking that apart. So I would appreciate it if the status quo was upheld,” said resident Anna Maria Valastro in her delegation to the committee.

“With the five bedroom limit, it extremely limited how much or how many additional dwellings units could be constructed across the city,” said Jared Zaifman, the CEO of the London Homebuilders Association.

“This would be quite a driving force, we hope, in adding density across the entire city,” he explained.

The recommendation also supports additional residential units such as laneway suites.

Property owner Teresa Ruttan explained to councillors how she has been trying to get permission for a so-called tiny home in her driveway.

“There’s a duplex there. My tenant pays $735 a month. I wouldn’t charge much for the tiny house either because I think people need to be able to afford the cost of living,” she said.

A new rental market report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation puts London’s rental vacancy rate at a near record low of 1.7 per cent.

In an interview with CTV News, London Fanshawe NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen said big landlords are taking advantage of the low housing supply.

“Wealthy landlords that are only interested in profit that are driving out any sort of affordability,” she said.

City council will consider the committee’s recommendation on Feb. 13.