Life-threatening injuries reported after early morning crash in London, Ont.
A man has suffered live-threatening injuries after being extricated from a car early Monday morning, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Wellington Road south at Harry White Drive around 12:40 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.
Police say a man had to be extricated from a vehicle by London fire and was taken to the hospital.
Wellington Road south has now reopened in both directions between Harry White Drive and Reagan Bourne and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
BREAKING | Ontario moving to next phase of COVID-19 reopening plan on Feb. 17, will lift vaccine passport in March
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
NEW | PM convening meeting with premiers, Liberal caucus as protests press on
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening a meeting with provincial and territorial premiers and will be gathering the entire Liberal caucus on Monday after a weekend of continued protests and high-level federal meetings about how to end them.
'Time will tell': Ottawa Mayor hopeful 'backchannel' deal will reduce protest presence
While traffic is once again moving across the Ambassador Bridge between Canada and the U.S., Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says 'time will tell' whether his 'backchannel' deal to decrease the size of part of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that has snarled his city for weeks is successful.
Ambassador Bridge reopens after week-long protest
The Ambassador Bridge crossing between Canada and the U.S. has reopened, the Canada Border Services Agency and Detroit International Bridge Company said late Sunday.
Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?
According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 10 of Beijing Olympics
Canada added another medal early Monday while the women's hockey team secured a spot in the gold medal final at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.
Automatic tax-filing: Why some experts believe the CRA should file taxes for us
Filing taxes can often be stressful and time-consuming endeavour. But while the federal government pledged a year and a half ago to simplify the process and implement automated tax filings, Canadians are still waiting.
Team Canada says decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete 'extremely unfortunate'
The Canadian Olympic Committee said the decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue to compete at the Beijing Olympics despite failing a pre-Games doping test 'extremely unfortunate.'
1946-2022 | Canadian filmmaker Ivan Reitman, director of 'Ghostbusters,' dies at 75
Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from 'Animal House' to 'Ghostbusters,' has died. He was 75.
