Life-threatening injuries for pedestrian in late-night crash

Highbury Ave north at Huron Street is now open in all directions after a serious crash involving a pedestrian.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Highbury and Huron streets.

According to police, the pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation was reassigned to members of the Traffic Management Unit and is still ongoing.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.