Life-threatening injuries following crash in Huron County

Life-threatening injuries are reported following a crash in Huron County on Tuesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. emergency services were dispatched to the two0vehicle crash between a pickup truck and an SUV on Lucknow Line just south of Lucknow.

According to police, each vehicle had one person inside and both were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Lucknow Line was closed for several hours between Zion Road and Canning Street. It has since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).