Life-threatening injuries after 'incident on the water' near Sarnia

One person has life-threatening injuries and another person is in hospital following an "incident on the water" near Sarnia, according to police.

According to Lambton County OPP, police say that at approximately 11:56 a.m. on Saturday, OPP received a call from the Sarnia Police Service for a report of a possible drowning at a beach near Fort Street in Point Edward, north of Sarnia.

Fire crews from Sarnia and Point Edward, in tandem with the United States Coast Guard and a member of the public, assisted OPP in rescuing two people in the water who appeared to be in distress.

Police say both individuals were transported to a Sarnia-area hospital for treatment.

Police say more updates will be provided to the public when available.