'life-threatening injuries' after early morning crash

Two people were sent to hospital after a crash at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue on Oct. 11, 2022. (Source: @SmokeyJonesy/Twitter) Two people were sent to hospital after a crash at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue on Oct. 11, 2022. (Source: @SmokeyJonesy/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver