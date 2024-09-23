Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie issues scathing words for premier Ford at AGM in London
Ontario's new Liberal leader took aim at the premier over the weekend as she tested out a new slogan in a campaign-style speech at her party's annual general meeting.
Bonnie Crombie's address to members came on Saturday while the party gathered in London, Ont., to set policies amid the threat of an early election call.
"It's time for a government that does less for them and more for you," Crombie said.
She used the "more for you" line a number of times, saying it's what Ontarians deserve.
It was Crombie's first speech at the annual meeting since winning the party's leadership race late last year.
She used much of her speech to blast Premier Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative government, refering to the party nearly two dozen times throughout her remarks.
"Right now people aren't thriving, they're barely surviving," Crombie said.
"And you know what? Doug Ford's to blame."
The premier's office declined to comment.
The former mayor of Mississauga, Ont., pledged to do more on health care, education and housing, but did not offer details about how she would do so.
Ontario, like the rest of Canada, continues to grapple with an affordability crisis, especially in housing. Ford has promised to build 1.5 million homes by 2031, but a difficult market with high interest rates and several missteps has kept his government well off the pace to achieve that goal.
The RCMP is currently investigating Ford's Greenbelt fiasco, which saw the province open up 15 parcels of protected land to build 50,000 homes. Two provincial investigative bodies have said the province favoured certain developers over others during that process.
Ford eventually returned those lands to the Greenbelt and his government has tried a number of different approaches to spur housing development.
Health care organizations across the province continue to deal with staffing shortages among doctors, nurses and a variety of other support workers.
While Crombie spoke at length about Ford, she did not mention her federal Liberal counterparts, namely embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
But the annual meeting heard from several outspoken Liberal critics of Trudeau, including former B.C. premier Christy Clark.
She said the Ontario Liberals must be focused on one issue to be successful.
"If you want to win elections, you need to put the economy front and centre," Clark said in an interview.
"The Liberal party has always been a party that understands that we want to have generous social programs and we're committed to that and we know that we have to grow the economy in order to be able to pay for that."
Crombie is positioning the Liberals as a scrappy party and the only challenger to Ford, despite the fact they currently hold the third-most seats at Queen's Park behind the Official Opposition New Democrats.
Ford has mused about an early election instead of the fixed election date set for June 2026 and has not ruled out calling one next year.
-With files from Mia Rabson in Ottawa
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They're never going to see me cry': Michael Kovrig shares experience of more than 1,000 days in Chinese detainment
It's been exactly three years since Canadian Michael Kovrig returned to Canada after spending 1,019 days in a Chinese prison. Now, he's publicly speaking out about his arrest and detainment for the first time.
Cineplex ordered to pay $38.9M by Competition Tribunal in ticket fee case
Cineplex Inc. has been ordered to pay a record $38.9 million fine after the Competition Tribunal found the theatre owner guilty of deceptive marketing practices.
Is COVID XEC worse than other variants? Experts share what's known about the virus in Canada
While many Canadians no longer stress as much about COVID-19 as they did during its peak, health experts say a new variant has been spreading in some parts of the world and is now present in Canada.
Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Police say a toddler in Cambridge, Ont., who was reported missing early Monday morning, has since died.
Israeli strikes kill 492 in Lebanon's deadliest day of conflict since 2006
Israeli strikes on Lebanon Monday killed more than 490 people, including more than 90 women and children, Lebanese authorities said, in the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.
Calgary men guilty in multimillion-dollar fraud case involving B.C. RV resort
On Sept. 20, Justice R.E. Nation of the Alberta Court of King's Bench found Craig McMorran guilty of fraud, money laundering and stealing a cottage from its rightful owners.
WestJet ordered to pay passengers $2K after offering only $16 for flight diversion
B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ordered WestJet to refund a family in full for their diverted flight and compensate them for associated costs.
Lockdown notice issued for residents near Port of Montreal due to lithium battery fire
The City of Montreal has issued a lockdown notice for residents in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough due to smoke from a fire in a container storing 15,000 kilograms of lithium batteries in the Port of Montreal.
Thousands of bones and hundreds of weapons reveal grisly insights into a 3,250-year-old battle
A new analysis of dozens of arrowheads is helping researchers piece together a clearer portrait of the warriors who clashed on Europe’s oldest known battlefield 3,250 years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.