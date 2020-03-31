LONDON, ONT. -- Work refusals by 11 nurses at London Health Sciences Centre over access to personal protective equipment (PPE) have now been resolved.

Ontario Nurses' Association Local 100 President James Murray said an agreement was reached after a directive from Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health that nurses be provided with PPE, based on their own judgement.

He said while equipment had been available, some of it had been going missing from health care centres.

He said nurses will now have more control over the gear, which has been in high demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means when a nurse asks for such equipment as surgical masks, or N95 respirator masks, it will be provided.

Murray said there were nine work refusals Monday afternoon from nurses at the London Regional Cancer Clinic.

He added there were a further two work refusals by nurses at the inpatient medical clinic at University Hospital.

He said all disputes have been resolved and he’s optimistic going forward.