LHSC updates COVID-19 visitor policy as community case numbers drop

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced that changes are coming to its COVID-19 visitor policies.

According to a tweet sent out by the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) Sunday, an updated visitor policy will be implemented on Monday which reflects “the reduced cases of COVID-19 in the community.”

Beginning Monday, care partners will no longer be asked to provide proof of vaccination, but LHSC said that being fully vaccinated and boosted is still “highly recommended.”

Care partners however care partners will continue to be screened prior to entry, and are required to wear a mask and practice proper hand hygiene upon arrival.

Care partners will no longer be required to register upon arrival at the hospital, but only two care partners are allowed at a time bedside for inpatients. While inside the patient’s room, they are not allowed to eat or drink.

Because waiting space is limited, the LHSC said that only one care partner is permitted for outpatient appointments.

“We encourage those who can attend appointments without a care partner to do so,” LHSC wrote on Twitter.