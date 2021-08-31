LHSC the latest to mandate COVID-19 vaccination policy

Exeter, Ont. -

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

A statement from the organization says it is standing by its fellow health care organizations across southwestern Ontario to “do the right thing.”

The policy will apply to physicians, staff, volunteers, learners, contractors and cross-appointed personnel.

It will be mandated that everyone must complete both doses and the 14-day waiting period no later than October 22, 2021.

"This autumn patients coming to LHSC can take comfort in the certain knowledge that their care team has been fully vaccinated. It is the right thing to do to protect us all,” says Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor, Interim President and CEO.



