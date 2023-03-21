LHSC temporarily pauses elective surgeries, some procedures
Due to an issue with surgical trays, all elective surgeries and some procedures have been temporarily paused, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) said in a statement on Tuesday.
According to LHSC, on Tuesday the medical device reprocessing team identified an “issue with our surgical trays.” Out of an abundance of caution, all elective surgeries and some procedures for the remainder of Tuesday and all of Wednesday will be in place in order for LHSC to implement a solution.
Patients whose procedures are impacted will receive direct communication with their care team, whereas patients who have not been contacted should come to their scheduled appointment.
LHSC said they believe the risk to patients is “low,” but that overall “safety is paramount.”
An update on the situation will be provided by LHSC sometime on Wednesday afternoon.
