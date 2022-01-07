LHSC staff COVID cases continue to climb

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 412 new cases of COVID-19 over Thursday and no new deaths.

The total number of reported active cases sits at 4,441 with 18,450 resolved cases and 23,150 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 78 inpatients with COVID-19, 14 of which are in the adult ICU.

Five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are in the Children’s Hospital and zero in patients are in Paediatric Critical Care.

LHSC is also reporting that 438 staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 88 reported cases over the previous day.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Southwestern Public Health – 194 news, 1,543 active, 8,159 total, 6,449 resolved, 117 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 53 new, 523 active, 4,421 total, 3,3868 resolved, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 1,051 active, 5,107 total, 3,986 resolved, 60 deaths

Huron-Perth – 1,081 active, 4,122 total, 2,965 resolved, 76 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 1,368 active, 6,699 total, 5,245 resolved, 86 deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting another increase on Friday in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across the province.

The province reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose from 2,279 on Thursday to a record-breaking 2,472 on Friday, while intensive care unit (ICU) admissions jumped from 319 to 338.