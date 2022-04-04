LHSC reporting 47 COVID-19 inpatients Monday, 229 staff members infected

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is increasing.

On Monday, the hospital said it's currently caring for 47 patients, 30 are being treated with COVID-19 and 17 are being treated for the virus. Late last week, the hospital had 32 inpatients.

Five or fewer patients are in adult critical care/ICU, eight are currently in Children's Hospital and there are none in pediatric critical care.

Meanwhile, 229 staff members at LHSC have tested positive on Monday, along with 109 workers at St. Joseph's Health Care.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) isn't reporting any new deaths from the virus Monday, following two being reported over the weekend on Saturday.

The health unit is reporting eight institutional outbreaks among long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals.

The province is reporting 857 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care on Monday.