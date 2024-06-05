LHSC reduces cancer surgery wait times by 50 percent
London Health Sciences Centre says it has reduced cancer surgery wait times by 50 per cent.
Through several focused strategies and a dedicated team effort, the organization said it has improved cancer surgery wait times over the past year for non-urgent and non-emergent patients.
“We know how hard it is for patients with cancer and their families to wait for surgery and we needed to do everything we could to improve our times,” said Head of Oncology, Dr. Michael Ott. “This involved finding new ways to maximize our current resources and improve efficiencies – like improving our referral systems, optimizing our data used in making decisions, and dedicating more operating room time for cancer surgeries.”
This is a developing story.
