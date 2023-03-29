LHSC receives high distinction for patient care

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) shared the results of its Accreditation Canada survey on Wednesday — and it was top marks for London, Ont.’s largest hospital network.

On Wednesday LHSC shared the results from the 2023 Accreditation Canada survey.

LHSC achieved a perfect record of required organizational practices and met 99 per cent of Accreditation Canada’s standards demonstrating high-quality care.

Accreditation Canada is an independent non-profit organization and sets the “standards for leading practices and patient safety in health-care organizations across Canada and around the world.”

By participating in this process, LHSC is accessed against these standards to understand what they are succeeding in and where there are areas for improvement.

This marked the first on-site survey since LHSC earned its exemplary standing in 2018 — the highest distinction the organization awards.

“When you work in healthcare and you’ve been through a pandemic that’s still ongoing…that sort of external opportunity for others to come in and give you that pat on the back is really nice,” said LHSC president and CEO, Dr. Jackie Schleifer.

This information is crucial since it then allows LHSC to “assess and improve its operations to ensure patients are receiving the safest and highest quality care.”

Accreditation Canada surveyed LHSC during the week of Feb. 13.

— With files from CTV News London’s Carlyle Fiset