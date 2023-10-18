LHSC looking to hire nearly 100 new positions

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) will be hiring over 90 people over the next several months as a major project to digitize patient records gets underway.

“We are changing how health care is delivered across a huge portion of southwestern Ontario and improving quality for patients and that is exciting,” said Andrew Mes, digital health executive and corporate information officer. “We are building a system that supports excellence in clinical care and if you are passionate about that, these are opportunities you should explore.”

Health records are currently a combination of electronic and paper files. LHSC and its regional partners are taking a major step forward in ensuring the transfer of information within and between the 11 participating hospitals in southwestern Ontario is done in real time.

Called OneChart, the electronic health record is designed to increase patient safety, the quality of documentation, communication, and speed up transfers between hospitals.

While there is a significant IT component to this project and many positions require IT systems knowledge, there are many others in which clinical experience will be an asset.

“We are looking for a variety of healthcare workers,” said Mes. “People who have both an educational background in clinical care delivery and real-life experience, ideally working in a hospital environment.”

To find the project positions, visit the careers section of LHSC’s website and search for ‘OneChart.’

“A pen and a piece of paper is not enough. We need digital information so that we can use it first and foremost for quality patient care but also for research, education and system planning,” said Mes.