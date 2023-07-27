LHSC implements state-of-the-art eHub information system

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is one of the first hospitals in Ontario to implement a new eHub information exchange program.

The goal of the program is to, "Break down barriers between hospitals and community care providers with a first of its kind and state of the art health information exchange system," read a release.

The system is expected to allow LHSC to share health information so that patient care needs are available within 30 minutes of discharge from the hospital to alternative care sites.

In the past, long-term care staff would often have to call LHSC for more information about a patient because they could not access the patient’s health information.

“By enabling seamless coordination of care and information, patients and their loved ones will no longer be responsible for relaying their medical history to health care professionals as they transition to long-term care,” said Andrew Mes, digital health executive and corporate information officer at LHSC. “We are using the latest technology to streamline the exchange of health information with our long-term care partners.”

There are currently 29 long-term care homes participating in the initial phase of this project, with plans for more to join this year.