LONDON, ONT -- London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) will be providing an update Friday morning on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at University Hospital, which continues to see cases climb and has left nearly a dozen people dead.

On Thursday hospital officials reported 62 patients and 46 staff, for a total of 108, have tested positive for COVID-19.

That total does not include cases among close contacts.

Of those, the hospital says that there remain 46 patients and 45 staff still positive for COVID-19.

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), there have been total of 124 cases of COVID-19 acquired at University Hospital during the outbreak as of Thursday afternoon.

The hospital will be holding a media conference Friday morning at 11:15 a.m. to provide updates on their response to the outbreak.

This story will be updated following the conference.

The conference will be livestreamed on our website at 11:15 a.m.