Advertisement
LHSC cooling system fixed, appointments and procedures are expected to resume beginning Monday
Published Friday, August 13, 2021 9:34AM EDT
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- The cooling system at London Health Sciences Centre’s University Hospital has now been repaired.
The cooling system was experiencing some issues during one of the hottest weeks of the year. All non-urgent and non-emergent clinical appointments and procedures are expected to resume beginning Monday, August 16
The hospital says any patient with an appointment postponed this past week will be contacted by their care team to reschedule.