LONDON, ONT. -- With some restrictions being lifted, the City of London is working hard to open more public washrooms around the city.

Facilities at the following park facilities will begin to open daily between 8 a.m and 7 p.m.:

Vauxhall Park

Springbank West

Springbank pump house

Springbank Gardens

North Street in Springbank

Thames Park

Greenway Park

Gibbons Park

Ivey Park

Ivey Park washrooms will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 pm.m, with staff cleaning and restocking items twice daily.

While washrooms are reopening, it is still important to be cautious to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The City of London reminds the public to stay two meters apart while using their facilities, and only two people are able to use the washroom at a time.

Washing your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, or using an alohol-based hand sanitizer, and sneezing or coughing into your sleeve or elbow, or using a tissue and discarding it into the garbage is highly recommended.

Public washrooms will have signs posted to make users aware of the health measures and precautions put in place at this time.