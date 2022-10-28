'Let’s go girls': Shania Twain coming to London, Ont. in June 2023

The queen of country will be making a stop in the Forest City next June as part of her “Queen of Me” tour.

According to a release from Tourism London, five-time Grammy Award winner and best-selling female artist in country music Shania Twain will be stopping in London during her "Queen of Me" tour.

The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on June 21, 2023 at Budweiser Gardens, and features special guest Lindsay Ell.

Tickets range in price from $70.95 to $260.95.

If that doesn’t impress you much, Twain will also be accompanied by Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton on select dates throughout the tour, according to the release.

The upcoming tour marks the first time in nearly five years that the country music icon has gone on tour, following a successful residency at Las Vegas.

Twain’s global tour will begin on April 28 in Spokane, WA, and makes stops throughout North America and Europe, including Vancouver, Toronto, Los Angeles and Dublin, wrapping up in Birmingham, U.K. on Sept. 26, 2023.

In addition, $1 from every ticket purchased as as part of the “Queen of Me” tour will be donated to SKC, a charity created by Twain in 2010 that “provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship.”

The tour lines up with the release of Twain’s upcoming new album “Queen of Me,” set to debut on Feb. 3, 2023.

The concert is produced by Live Nation.